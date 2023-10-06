The 5% Bond Market Means Pain Is Heading Everyone’s Way

There are lots of reasons for the dramatic bond-market shift, but three stand out.

Economies, especially the US, have proved more robust than anticipated. That, along with the previous dollops of easy money, is keeping the fire lit under inflation, forcing central banks to jack up rates higher than once thought and, more recently, stress that they’ll leave them there for a while. As recession fears have ebbed, the idea that policy makers will have to quickly reverse course – the so-called pivot – is fast losing traction.

Finally, governments issued a lot more debt — at low rates — during the pandemic to safeguard their economies. Now they have to refinance that at a much costlier price, sowing concerns about unsustainable fiscal deficits. Political dysfunction and credit rating downgrades have added to the headwinds.

Put all these together and the price of money has to go up. And this new, higher level portends major changes across the financial system and the economies it feeds. Some money-market funds and even bank deposits are now offering a 5% handle. The German 10-year yield is at the highest since 2011, while even Japan’s is at a level not seen in a decade.

Housing Market Pain

For many consumers, mortgages are the first place that dramatic moves in interest rates really make their presence felt. The UK has been a prime example this year. Many who took advantage of pandemic-era stimulus to take out a cheap deal are now having to refinance, and are facing a shocking jump in their monthly payments.

As a result, transactions are falling and house prices are under pressure. Lenders are also seeing a rise in defaults, with one measure in a Bank of England survey rising in the second quarter to the highest level since the global financial crisis.

The mortgage-cost squeeze is a story playing out everywhere. In the US, the 30-year fixed rate has surpassed 7.5%, compared with about 3% in 2021. That more-than-doubling in rates means that, for a $500,000 mortgage, monthly payments are roughly $1,400 extra.

Government Pressure

Higher rates mean countries have to shell out more to borrow. In some cases, a lot more. In the 11 months through August, the interest bill on US government debt totaled $808 billion, up about $130 billion from the previous year.

That bill will keep going up the longer rates stay elevated. In turn, the government may have to borrow even more, or choose to spend less money elsewhere.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week said yields are something that’s been on her mind. Adding to the market tensions, the US has been in the throes of yet another political crisis over spending, threatening a government shutdown.

Others are also trying to deal with bloated deficits, partly the result of pandemic stimulus. The UK is looking to limit spending, and some German politicians want to reinstate a ceiling on borrowing known as the debt brake.