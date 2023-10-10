Worst U.S. Bond Selloff Since 1787 Marks End Of Free-Money Era

Bond Rout Leaves Global Markets on Edge" />

And so the price on the 10-year Treasury bond—a key benchmark for all sorts of borrowing costs in the economy—is tumbling, driving its yield up to the highest level in 16 years. Investors, in other words, are demanding a discount to buy the debt, a dynamic that’s magnified by the Fed’s sudden exit from the market. Quantitative easing, as the Fed’s bond-purchase program was known, became untenable once policymakers deemed inflation to be Enemy No. 1; it just pumped too much cash into an already overheated economy. Central banks in Brazil, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere have also halted their US bond purchases. In some cases, they’ve taken to outright selling.

The vacuum created by the central banks’ departure is once again empowering the traditional forces in finance: banks, hedge funds, insurers. Yardeni likes to refer to this group as the bond vigilantes, a term he coined back in the 1980s. Right now, he says, they’re back to doing their thing, driving bond prices down and yields up, and sending a warning to Washington to rein in the deficit and inflation.

This isn’t about the US defaulting on its obligations. The periodic histrionics surrounding the debt ceiling and government funding deadlines are, for now at least, just that. The real concern is that by pursuing a fiscal policy that drives up yields so much, Washington is putting the squeeze on companies and consumers across America. Push yields too high, too fast and some part of the economy will fracture.

It happened with SVB back in the winter. Yardeni frets it will happen again now—and potentially drag the economy into a painful recession in the process. “We’re getting pretty close to the level where something could break,” he says. A key threshold for him: 5% on the 10-year bond. Surpass that, he says, and the odds of a recession really pick up. The yield got as high as 4.89% last week. Just two months earlier, it was hovering around 4%. During the pandemic, it was as low as 0.3%.