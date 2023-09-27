Bombay High Court Says It Has Jurisdiction On Akasa's Dispute With Pilots

The Bombay High Court allowed Akasa Air to proceed against the pilots who left the airline without sufficient notice before the Mumbai court on Wednesday.

According to the court, a part of the cause of action, which is resignation, has arisen within the court's jurisdiction, which is enough to give the court sufficient jurisdiction.

“I am inclined to grant leave as sending a resignation through email can be sufficient. It is ultimately the company that has to make a call on the resignation. The company may refuse to accept the resignation, accept it conditionally, or accept it at a future date. If these options are available to the employer and can be exercised when the email is received (in Mumbai), the cause of action has arisen within the court's jurisdiction," the court held.

The court had reserved its order for Monday.

It rejected the pilots’ plea that the Mumbai courts did not have adequate jurisdiction to deal with the contractual dispute as it was executed outside the city.

The court will now hear a plea for interim relief filed by the airline on Oct. 4. The airline has sought a mandatory injunction on the resignations tendered by pilots.