Bombay High Court Dismisses Naresh Goyal's Petition Challenging ED Arrest
The ED had arrested Goyal as part of an investigation into money laundering involving a Rs 538-crore loan advanced by Canara Bank.
The Bombay High Court dismissed Jet Airways Ltd. founder Naresh Goyal's habeas corpus petition challenging his arrest in a money laundering case.
However, Goyal is free to pursue any other remedies provided by the law, the court said on Tuesday.
Goyal approached the high court against his arrest on Sept. 20, seeking to set aside the orders of a special court that remanded him to judicial custody. He claimed that the arrest not only violated his right to personal liberty but also his constitutional rights as an accused and, therefore, was illegal.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Goyal on Sept. 1 as part of an investigation into money laundering involving a Rs 538 crore loan advanced by Canara Bank to the airline. He is currently serving judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail.
The Central Bureau of Investigation's FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, and his wife Anita in a fraud case on a complaint from Canara Bank serves as the foundation for the ED case.
Goyal used the majority of the loan given to airlines—Rs 538 crore out of Rs 849 crore—for his personal expenses, according to the complaint. The loan was later declared non-performing in 2019. The ED filed its chargesheet against Goyal and others before the special court in Mumbai last week.
In its plea before the high court, the ED defended the legality of the arrest, saying the petition was not maintainable as it is a judicial remand and no habeas corpus petition can lie against such an order. The agency asserted that it followed the law's requirements for proper procedure and safety measures during the arrest.
A habeas corpus petition is not maintainable in cases in which the accused is remanded to judicial custody. However, such a petition can be entertained if the remand is absolutely illegal, afflicted with the vice of lack of jurisdiction, or if it is passed in an absolutely mechanical manner.
Goyal’s arrest fell under this exception provided by the Supreme Court. The arrest was patently illegal as it was done in defiance of a high court order staying further proceedings in the underlying CBI case, according to his counsel, Amit Desai.
Desai claimed that he was kept in police custody for more than 24 hours before being presented to the magistrate. He argued that this was in violation of the constitutional rights of the accused.