Bombay Dyeing To Sell Worli Land To Goisu Realty For Rs 5,200 Crore

Wadia Group-owned Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. agreed to sell 22 acres in Worli to Goisu Realty Pvt. for Rs 5,200 crore in one of Mumbai's largest land deals to repay debt and fund future projects.

Upon shareholders' approval, Bombay Dyeing will receive about Rs 4,675 crore from the buyer for Phase I, the retail-to-real estate company said in an exchange filing. The balance amount of about Rs 525 crore will be received upon completion of certain conditions by Bombay Dyeing and execution and consummation of the definitive agreements for Phase II.

Goisu Realty is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co.