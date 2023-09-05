Bombay Dyeing Shares Jump Over 10% After Settling Land Dispute With Axis Bank

Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. surged over 10% on Tuesday after settling its dispute with Axis Bank.

The company executed a conveyance deed on Sept. 4 in favour of Axis Bank, effecting the transfer of land admeasuring 11,541 square meter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

This will enable independent and exclusive access to the bank’s headquarters for an approximate sum of Rs 149 crore, it said.