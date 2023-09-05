BQPrimeBusiness NewsBombay Dyeing Shares Jump Over 10% After Settling Land Dispute With Axis Bank
ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay Dyeing Shares Jump Over 10% After Settling Land Dispute With Axis Bank

The company transferred 11,541 square meter of land to the bank for about Rs 149 crore.

05 Sep 2023, 12:40 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage of Bombay Dyeing sits at one of its outlet in Bengaluru, India. (Photographer: Anirudh Saligrama/BQ Prime file photo)</p></div>
Signage of Bombay Dyeing sits at one of its outlet in Bengaluru, India. (Photographer: Anirudh Saligrama/BQ Prime file photo)

Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. surged over 10% on Tuesday after settling its dispute with Axis Bank.

The company executed a conveyance deed on Sept. 4 in favour of Axis Bank, effecting the transfer of land admeasuring 11,541 square meter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

This will enable independent and exclusive access to the bank’s headquarters for an approximate sum of Rs 149 crore, it said.

Shares of the company surged 9.46% to Rs 148.70 per share as of 11:32 a.m., compared with a 0.25% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. It rose as much as 10.42% to Rs 10.42% per share, the most since July 5.

The stock has risen 87.63% on a year-to-date basis .The total traded volume stood at 4.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, indicating stock may be overbought.

ALSO READ

Earnings Contribution To Come From Capex-Driven Sectors, Says JM Financial's Vinay Jaising

Opinion
Earnings Contribution To Come From Capex-Driven Sectors, Says JM Financial's Vinay Jaising
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT