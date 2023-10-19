Bombay Dyeing Expects Real Estate To Be Key Growth Driver

The future of Bombay Dyeing Co. is based on the growth of the real estate division, according to manager Rahul Anand.

The Phase 1 consideration received from the Worli land sale deal has enabled the company to pay off Rs 3,500 crore in debt and allowed for funds for future growth projects, Anand, who is also the chief executive officer of Bombay Realty, told BQ Prime.

He expects the Phase 2 consideration of Rs 525 crore to come in Q4 FY24, as the agreement states "standard conditions that should not have any problems to being met".