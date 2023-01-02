Bollywood 2022: The Star Is Dead, Long Live The Movies

One could look at alternate scenarios and the end result still would most probably be the same. If Devgn had done a ‘Ram Setu’ or a ‘Samrat Prithviraaj,’ the films would still be flops. Likewise if Akshay Kumar had starred in ‘Drishyam 2’, it would have still gone on its hugely successful run. A ‘Jersey’ with Kartik Aryan may still have flopped, while a Shahid Kapoor in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ would still have made it a hit. Even Ayushmann Khurrana one of the very few stars who could do no wrong had four flops to his credit post the pandemic. The actor’s ‘Anek’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘An Action Hero’, all turned out to be disasters at the box office this year adding to his flop ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ from 2021.

We have undoubtedly moved away from the space where a star was everything. Today, the story and its content is invariably the star, even a cypress Amitabh Bachchan at 80 fails with a ‘Goodbye’ as he stridently touches ever-green heights with ‘Uunchai’ a Rajshri/Sooraj Barjatya film that collected moderately well and managed to stay in cinemas for an extended period as others fell like nine pins. The normal moviegoer, whether from the metros and cities or from the mass centres in central India, has become more discerning. Producers, directors and actors have to take them seriously, one cannot camouflage pedestrian products with just star names and a glittering wrap to boot. Enough and more has been written on the enormous choices that viewers have with the blitzkrieg of content on OTT platforms. In this already cluttered scenario there are films often releasing in theatres without any buzz or promotions and these are usually designed for the straight-to-OTT slot. But protocols deem them be released in cinemas and the results are unsurprisingly dismal. Films with big banners and stars adopt decent marketing strategies and need to throw whatever they have to rake up telling numbers in the first three days of its release, otherwise they just trot lifeless on the box office runway.

The only true blue star for Bollywood this year has been Alia Bhatt, going on to dazzle viewers in the hit ‘Gangubhai Kathiawadi’ and starring in the blockbuster ‘RRR’ and ‘Brahmastra.’ As the Mumbai film industry comes to terms with a difficult 2022 that asked a lot of tough questions, what direction will it take going forward? It is clear that reining in production and star costs and shoring up on strong content are some of the key takeaways. From GK Chesterton, the industry can take some inspiration as it bids goodbye to an eventful year and looks ahead; that the object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul and a new nose; new feet, a new backbone, new ears, and new eyes.” And for this, we will all keep coming back to the movies.