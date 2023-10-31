BOJ’s Kazuo Ueda Gets Reality Check On Yen In March To Normalization

The latest move — allowing more movements in yields without a rigid defense line — is another tweak to introduce a semblance of price-setting by market forces in a space that has been largely devoid of them. That was certainly true during the tenure of former Governor Haruhiko Kuroda as the BOJ amassed more than half of Japan’s government bonds and an asset pile that outsizes the economy in an all-out bid to stimulate the economy after decades of deflation.