BOJ Is Handing Back The Japanese Bond Market To Investors

The difference between the BOJ’s new YCC approach and its previous methods is subtle. Up to now, the central bank had a reference range in which the 10-year yield could move, but with a cap of 1% its aimed to apply “strictly.” Now the 1% level itself has become a reference point, without any specific cap, indicating the BOJ will allow moves higher, with a caveat that it may “nimbly” conduct operations to bring the yield back down if needed.