BOJ’s Further Loosening Of Grip On Yields Disappoints Yen Bulls

“BOJ is still inching towards policy normalization, but the step in terms of YCC tweak falls short of speculation of bolder change, according to Moh Siong Sim, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore. “We think there will be scope for the yen to significantly outperform in 2024 when we expect the Fed to cut rates and the BOJ to speed up normalizing policy. Focus shifts back to currency intervention watch for now.”