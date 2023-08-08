BofA Sets Nifty Target Of 20,500 By December As U.S. Recession Fears Ebb

BofA Securities has projected the Nifty at 20,500 points by December this year in the event the U.S. skirts a recession, increasing foreign inflows into India.

The financial services firm said it values Nifty at 20.5 times one-year forward earnings ratio based on their analysts' bottom-up price objectives. Nifty's constituents over time have changed to include more growth-oriented companies, it said.

A 'no-recession' scenario in the U.S. takes away the market's key concern and supports a continued valuation expansion, according to BofA Securities.

It lists three reasons: