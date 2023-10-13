BofA Says US Stocks Can Avoid Big Drop If Yields Stay Below 5%

The 4,200 mark is also close to the benchmark index’s 200-day moving average, considered a key technical support level that traders use to assess whether the longer-term trend is up or down. The S&P 500 dropped close to it in early October as US bond yields surged to their highest in 16 years. The index has since rallied 2.8% as yields retreated, and is now tracking its second weekly advance in a row.