BofA Strategist Hartnett Sees Risk Of S&P 500 Dropping 5% More From Here

The S&amp;P 500 is at risk of dropping another 5% after the index fell below a key technical level this week, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.

27 Oct 2023, 4:00 PM IST
A monitor displays a S&P 500 Index (SPX) chart on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 2, 2018. U.S. stocks fell, with megacaps bearing the brunt of selling, while Treasuries slipped with the dollar as investors assessed the impact of a potential trade war. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is at risk of dropping another 5% after the index fell below a key technical level this week, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.

The strategist — among the more bearish voices on US stocks — said that now that the S&P 500 had breached 4,200 points, there’s a chance it could continue sliding until it hits the 200-week moving average at 3,941. That level is considered a long-term support line that has halted market routs in the past — with the exception of the dot-com bust in the early 2000s, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the 2020 Covid pandemic.

The benchmark index closed Thursday at 4,137, stopping just shy of confirming a technical correction. Traders were assessing the move below 4,200 — close to another significant level for the gauge, it’s 200-day moving average — as they tried to determine whether the longer-term trend is higher or lower.

Read more: S&P 500 Teeters on Brink of Correction as Technicals Break Down

US stocks are in their third month of declines after bond yields soared on worries about a persistently hawkish Federal Reserve. Geopolitical concerns in the Middle East as well as an underwhelming corporate earnings season have dented risk appetite more recently. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 confirmed a correction Thursday after dropping more than 10% from its July peak.

Demand for tech stocks remains high, Hartnett wrote in a note. The sector attracted inflows of $2 billion in the week through Oct. 25 — the biggest addition in eight weeks — showing that investors are “buying-the-dip,” the strategist said.

Global stock funds experienced outflows of $2.1 billion, according to the note citing EPFR Global data. Cash funds drew $29.2 billion, while $2.2 billion flowed into bond funds. European funds suffered a 33rd week of outflows at $2 billion.

Hartnett has remained bearish on stocks this year, even as the S&P 500 rallied in the first half.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

