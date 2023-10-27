BofA Strategist Hartnett Sees Risk Of S&P 500 Dropping 5% More From Here

The strategist — among the more bearish voices on US stocks — said that now that the S&P 500 had breached 4,200 points, there’s a chance it could continue sliding until it hits the 200-week moving average at 3,941. That level is considered a long-term support line that has halted market routs in the past — with the exception of the dot-com bust in the early 2000s, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the 2020 Covid pandemic.