BofA’s Profit Tops Estimates On Trading, Net Interest Income

The results offer another look at how US consumers and businesses are faring as the Federal Reserve leaves borrowing costs higher for longer than economists had predicted. Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. beat analysts’ expectations for net interest income and raised their forecasts for the remainder of the year. Bank of America maintained its guidance, with fourth quarter NII projected to be around $14 billion, executives said on a conference call with analysts.