Airbus Confirms ‘Significant’ Deal With Turkish: Dubai Latest

The 2023 Dubai Air Show kicked off on Monday with high expectations of large deals, continuing the prevailing theme of this year that’s seen airlines commit to huge orders.
The 2023 Dubai Air Show kicked off on Monday with high expectations of large deals, continuing the prevailing theme of this year that's seen airlines commit to huge orders.
Local champion Emirates is widely seen as making a major purchase, followed by Turkish Airlines, which is in the market for hundreds of aircraft, according to people familiar with the discussions. The show’s main action plays out on Monday and Tuesday at the Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, halfway between Dubai city and Abu Dhabi.
Participants in the event will also be looking out for any signs that the political tensions in the region following the attack on Israel by Hamas in October and the following counter-offensive in Gaza will affect deal appetite. Military kit on display has traditionally been a major element of the Dubai Air Show, and weapons manufacturers will be seeking to find buyers at the event.
Turkish Megadeal (1:15 p.m.)
Airbus said it’s reached an accord in principle with Turkish Air for what it said is a “significant commercial aircraft order.” The agreement is currently being ratified and will be announced in coming days, Airbus said in a statement. It didn’t specify the size of the deal.
Turkish is set to order as many as 250 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, alongside as many as 75 large A350-900 widebodies and 15 larger -1000 variants, people familiar with the talks said earlier.
Royal Jordanian Widebodies
Royal Jordanian is near agreement to order a number of 787 Dreamliner widebody aircraft from Boeing as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified ahead of the announcement.
The state-owned airline previously said it was in negotiations to add four more 787s to its fleet, which contains a mix of Airbus, Boeing and Embraer aircraft. Boeing declined to comment, while Royal Jordanian could not be reached for comment.
Saudi Order Sealed (12:45 p.m.)
Riyadh Air, the new Saudi Arabian airline, has finished talks on a narrowbody deal that will be announced in coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Bloomberg reported earlier that the airline was closing in on an agreement for up to 100 Boeing Co. 737 Max aircraft, which could be announced as soon as this week. Douglas said Riyadh Air will wait until after the Dubai event, declining to name the manufacturer.
The airline’s launch won’t be slowed by tension in the region, said Douglas, who formerly ran Etihad Airways. He added that while there are always challenges, the long-term outlook is for continued growth. “The only constant in commercial aviation is ambiguity,” he said.
Boeing Strikes First (12:05 p.m.)
Boeing took an early lead on Monday, securing a deal to supply as many as 90 737 Max narrowbody aircraft to Turkey’s SunExpress. The commitment, consisting of 45 firm orders, options for five more planes and rights to an added 40 Max jets, would potentially double the carrier’s fleet. SunExpress, co-owned by Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Turkish Airlines, is focused on leisure trips to the Aegean and nearby sunspots.
China Talks (11:45 a.m.)
Boeing commercial chief Stan Deal, speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview, said he was optimistic about talks between presidents Xi Jinping of China and Joe Biden of the US scheduled to take place in San Francisco this week. Bloomberg News reported earlier that China is considering lifting a freeze on jet purchases from the US planemaker Boeing as a signal of recent thaw between the two nations.
(All time stamps are Dubai time)
