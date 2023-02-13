Boeing Says Its India Facility For Apache Fuselage Is Booked Beyond 2030

Defence and civilian aircraft major Boeing Co. today said that its joint venture with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. to build fuselage for attack helicopter has enough orders to last beyond 2030.

The recent U.S. Military order of 150 Apache, 29 Apache from Australia, expected orders from Egypt, and up to 96 aircraft from Poland would translate into enough orders to go beyond 2030, Alain García, vice president of international business development at Boeing, told BQ Prime.

Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd., the joint venture that both the companies entered in 2015, will co-produce Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopter fuselages and other aerostructures. The Indian JV rolled out its first fuselage in 2018, and since then, it has manufactured over 200 fuselages from the Hyderabad facility.

The facility in Hyderabad makes fuselage for all Apache Helicopters sold to 17-countries, García said.

The U.S. aircraft major is showcasing its aircraft at the Aero India 2023. It has already supplied AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Air Force and is in the process of supplying the first of six Apache helicopters to the Indian Army by the first quarter of 2024. It is also in talks for supplying an additional 11 Apache helicopters for the Indian Army, according to the contract.

As we speak, the first fuselage for the Army rolled out from Hyderabad, said García.