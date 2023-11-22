Boeing’s Largest 737 Max Model Authorized For FAA Flights

The Max 10 first rolled out of the factory in 2019, the final one of the different variants of the Max family to do so. The grounding of the Max fleet in the wake of two fatal crashes delayed certification, and Boeing only performed the maiden flight of the Max 10 in the middle of 2021. Certification is planned for 2024, according to Boeing, which said it will “follow the lead of the FAA” as it works through the process.