Boeing India Sees No Slowdown In Aviation Demand From U.S., European Banking Crisis

Boeing Co. does not expect the recent banking crisis in the West to have a major impact on demand in the aviation sector, which has bounced back strongly after the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It is too early to know the consequences of the bank crisis in the U.S. and Europe," Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry event in Mumbai. "As of date, there has been no slowdown in the aviation sector demand."

Gupte highlighted that the aviation industry stunned the world with a quick turnaround post-Covid and there doesn't seem to be any end in sight for demand.

On Feb. 14, Air India Ltd. signed letters of intent with aerospace majors Airbus SA and Boeing to order a mix of 470 new single-aisle and widebody aircraft in a deal estimated to be valued at $70 billion. The 10-year deal is expected to transform the aviation landscape of India.

According to Gupte, the deal will allow Air India to regain its lost glory.