Boeing Finds New 737 Max Defect, Threatening Delivery Target

The latest problem caps a troubled history for the 737 Max. The jet was grounded by regulators worldwide after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, which killed the hundreds of passengers on board. A 20-month span followed during which lawmakers and others denounced the company’s safety culture, leading to billions of dollars in lost sales and other costs. The model’s flight prohibition order was lifted in November 2020 in the US after Boeing made a series of software upgrades and training changes. Other nations then variously followed.