Boeing Closes In On Large 737 Max Order From Tata’s Air India

Bloomberg News previously reported that Tata, which bought Air India back from the government for 180 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) last year, was considering orders for as many as 300 narrow-body and 50 wide-body, or twin aisle, planes. Boeing is now offering several 737 Max jets once slated for Chinese customers to Air India as the planemaker tries to offload some of the roughly 140 aircraft it’s currently not allowed to deliver, Bloomberg reported in October.