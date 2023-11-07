BoB World App Mess Began With An Innocuous Reward

If a Bank of Baroda branch activates 30 connections on the BoB World app in a day, they get to host a celebration with the branch staff and customers, with a daily budget of Rs 500 for a cake. If a region completes 1,500 daily activations, the reward goes up to Rs 1,000.

What started as an innocuous celebration of daily activation targets soon turned into a heaping mess of operational issues, fraudulent manipulation of technical loopholes to win further incentives and a war of words between the senior management at the bank.

On Saturday, BoB’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Debadatta Chand surprised reporters on a conference call by openly calling out the lender’s former Chief Digital Officer Akhil Handa.

When reporters quizzed Chand on Handa's sudden exit on Nov. 1 even as the bank was dealing with the aftermath of regulatory censure, he said that the exit was a termination of services. Chand also said this was part of a series of administrative actions taken by the bank in the BoB World app case as it found irregularities.

This was the exact opposite of Handa’s claim that he resigned on his own as part of a long-planned exit.

Once the story came out, Handa quickly reached out to BQ Prime to confirm that he had indeed resigned, sharing a screenshot of his one-line resignation letter as proof. BQ Prime is not revealing the screenshot as the reason for his resignation is not clarified in the letter. Handa also shared the same message with reporters from other news organisations the same evening.

“My exit was a personal decision that I conveyed to the top management in August and since then I had been serving my notice period. The narrative of termination seems a deflection of operational lapses at the branch level issues (sic),” Handa said in a separate statement on Saturday.

So, who is in the right here?

A leaky app with poor security, employees and third-party workers gaming the system to earn incentives, both played crucial parts in this case, according to four people with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It's not possible to do something like this unless there is a loophole in the app, according to a senior cybersecurity expert who works with banks regularly and who didn't want to identified out of business concerns.