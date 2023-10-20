BoB World App Case: More Banks May Be Pulled Into The Mess—BQ Exclusive

More banks are likely reviewing the customer on-boarding processes on their mobile applications, after the Bank of Baroda case, according to two people in the know.

Internal checks are on at various public sector banks to see if any rules were breached in on-boarding mobile app users, the first of the two people quoted above said on the condition of anonymity. Some officials at these banks have received letters from higher-ups seeking explanations.

Right now, the Reserve Bank of India is focused on the Bank of Baroda, but some action is expected on other banks as well in the coming weeks, this person added on condition of anonymity.

The allegations of bank employees fraudulently linking mobile numbers with accounts of customers—all to boost the active user base of the app—are prevalent across banks, the first person quoted above confirmed.

While BQ Prime couldn’t confirm the names of other banks, the second of the two people mentioned above said that due to the competitive nature of this space, the practice has been going on at other banks as well.

Queries sent to Bank of Baroda on Thursday did not yield a response.