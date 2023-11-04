BoB World App Case: Akhil Handa's Contract Was Terminated By Bank, Says CEO

The contract of Akhil Handa, the former head of digital lending business at Bank of Baroda, was terminated by the bank, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Debadatta Chand.

In the BoB World app case, the bank took a decision and sent an exchange filing mentioning that Handa's exit was bank-induced cessation of services, Chand told reporters in a post-results media call.

"The bank-induced is termination of contract for the matter and this is a larger action that we initiated both at the branch and corporate office level," he said.

Since the customer onboarding on BoB World app has been stopped by the Reserve Bank of India, the lender is strengthening internal vigilance and surveillance mechanisms, Chand said.

"There are due processes to be followed and actions have been taken," he said. "The issue with regard to regulatory action is for customer onboarding processes and not with regard to the platform," he told reporters.

On Nov. 1, the public sector lender said that Handa would cease to be the head of digital lending business and his role would be taken over by K Sheetal Venkateshmurthy, head of digital channels and operation at Bank of Baroda.

Since an internal candidate has been handed over the responsibilities, the bank is currently not looking out for a new chief digital officer, Chand said.

In a LinkedIn post as well, Handa announced the end of his tenure at Bank of Baroda.

"As I embark on a new journey, today 31.10.23 marks the end of my journey at Bank of Baroda, and I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to my incredible colleagues for the incredible support and camaraderie during my time here," he said in the post.