BNP Paribas Suggests Key Themes As Earnings Forecasts Are Toned Down

Earnings growth comes from sectors with low margins where there is expectation of high operating leverage, according to Abhiram Eleswarapu, head, equity India at BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt.

Even if the margins miss estimates by a small number, earnings growth could still be significant, he said. Still, earnings growth expectation for the 2024 financial year will be toned down to 12–13% due to multiple global and domestic headwinds, he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

As a result, fixed-income products are preferably the safest options in an atmosphere of rising interest rates and expectations of moderate earnings growth. Financials—strong credit growth—and real estate are two prodigies on those lines, Eleswarapu said.