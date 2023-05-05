BMW Warns Owners ‘Do Not Drive’ 90,000 Cars Recalled Over Defective Airbag

The “do not drive” alert follows similar orders from Honda Motor Co., Ford Motor Co. and others about the Takata Corp. airbags, which can explode if they are deployed after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity. The crisis triggered the largest recall in US history, affecting about 34 car brands. At least 25 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the US have been linked to the defect, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.