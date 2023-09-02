BMW Unwraps Next-Generation EV to Take on Tesla, China’s BYD

With the sleek coupe, BMW is veering away from a decades-old tradition of advertising mainly the performance of its ‘ultimate driving machines.’ Instead, it’s touting a digital display projected onto the entire width of the windscreen as well as software that can process voice commands and hand gestures. The move is a nod to customers in China, who are increasingly going for homegrown brands such as BYD Co. and Nio Inc. that have been better at building EVs with gadgets geared to local tastes.