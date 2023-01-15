BMW Sees Huge Growth Potential In India

German luxury carmaker BMW is increasing its focus on India, buoyed by its best-ever annual sales in 2022, as it sees “huge growth potential for market leadership” here given the low penetration.

Driven by the highest ever number of launches—26—and pent-up demand arising from the pandemic-induced lockdowns, BMW India sold 35% more cars—BMWs and Minis combined—in 2022 at 11,981 units, of which 11,268 were BMWs, making it the highest ever deliveries in its history since its entry in 2007.

Its two-wheeler brand Motorrad also had its best-ever sales, delivering 7,282 units, a full 40% growth year-on-year. Though India is likely to overtake Japan to become the third largest auto market in the world after China and the U.S. in 2022, selling more than 4.25 million units, there is nothing to write home about the luxury segment, which is just about 1%. Of this, the car volume stood at 3.8 million in 2022, excluding the units sold by luxury carmakers Mercedes, BMW, and Volvo, according to data shared by industry body SIAM last week.