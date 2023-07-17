BMW India Posts Record Car Sales At 5,867 Units In First Half Of 2023

Overall, he said, "Our luxury class is growing, battery electric vehicles, which are growing at a fast pace at about 8 to 9% of total sales, and at the entry level, X1 is 20% and the mid segment is over 20% (of total sales), so the balance is good and and all the segments are growing."

On the premium motorcycle business Motorrad, BMW said its sales in the first half of the year was driven by 'Made in India' models G3 10R, G 310RR and G 310 GS with a combined share of nearly 90 per cent in its total sales.