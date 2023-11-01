Blue Jet Healthcare Shares Debut At 9.83% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. debuted at Rs 380 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 9.83% to their IPO price of Rs 346 apiece.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the shares listed at Rs 359.90 apiece, a premium of 4.02%.

The Rs 840.3 crore IPO was subscribed to 7.94 times on its final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (13.72 times), non-institutional investors (13.59 times), and retail investors (2.22 times).