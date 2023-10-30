Blue-Chip Borrowers Rush to Issue Debt Ahead of Fed Meeting

Morgan Stanley, Hyundai Capital America and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. have all announced deals, according to people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. There are 12 high-grade issuers in the market on Monday, marking the busiest day for issuance since 20 deals were brought on Sept. 5, just after the Labor Day holiday in the US, data compiled by Bloomberg News shows.