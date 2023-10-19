Blinkit Revenue Rises Threefold In FY23, Loss Widens

Quick commerce player Blinkit has posted a threefold growth in revenue in FY23, a year marked by its merger with Zomato Ltd.

Blinkit, which is registered as Blink Commerce Pvt., posted a revenue from operations of Rs 724.2 crore in FY23, up over three times from Rs 236.1 crore in FY22. However, its losses also widened from Rs 1,020.1 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,191.5 crore in FY23, according to filings sourced from PrivateCircle Research, a private market intelligence platform.

The Albinder Dhindsa-led company's expenditure also rose to Rs 1,939.2 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,262 crore. Its delivery and other related expenses grew to Rs 565.8 crore from Rs 235.9 crore.

With FY23's losses, Blinkit's accumulated losses have grown to Rs 4,498.2 crore.

Zomato had announced it would acquire Blinkit in June 2022 for Rs 4,447 crore, in line with its strategy to expand its business segments. It completed the transaction in August of that year.