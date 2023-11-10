BQPrimeBusiness NewsBlinkit Gold Coins Go Out Of Stock Within 30 Minutes
Blinkit Gold Coins Go Out Of Stock Within 30 Minutes

Delivery of the coins started at 12.35 p.m., with a gramme of 24-carat gold coins going for Rs 6,599.

10 Nov 2023, 02:19 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@aakashdhage?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Aakash Dhage</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-group-of-coins-KrpOwO4AIwM?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Representational (Photo by Aakash Dhage on Unsplash)

Blinkit has a new offering for its users on Dhanteras: gold and silver coins delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes, accor ding to Albinder Dhindsa, founder of the instant delivery startup.

Delivery of the coins started at 12:35 p.m., with a gram of 24-carat gold coins going for Rs 6,599, while the 10-gram silver coins were priced at Rs 949. Blinkit has promised free delivery. As of 1:05 p.m., the gold coins are out of stock.

This isn't the first time that the startup has committed to delivering premium products through its platform. With the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 in September, Blinkit partnered with product reseller Unicorn. At the time, the delivery service was only available to residents of Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. The service has since been discontinued.

