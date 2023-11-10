Blinkit Gold Coins Go Out Of Stock Within 30 Minutes

Blinkit has a new offering for its users on Dhanteras: gold and silver coins delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes, accor ding to Albinder Dhindsa, founder of the instant delivery startup.

Delivery of the coins started at 12:35 p.m., with a gram of 24-carat gold coins going for Rs 6,599, while the 10-gram silver coins were priced at Rs 949. Blinkit has promised free delivery. As of 1:05 p.m., the gold coins are out of stock.