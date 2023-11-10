Blinkit Gold Coins Go Out Of Stock Within 30 Minutes
Delivery of the coins started at 12.35 p.m., with a gramme of 24-carat gold coins going for Rs 6,599.
Blinkit has a new offering for its users on Dhanteras: gold and silver coins delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes, accor ding to Albinder Dhindsa, founder of the instant delivery startup.
Delivery of the coins started at 12:35 p.m., with a gram of 24-carat gold coins going for Rs 6,599, while the 10-gram silver coins were priced at Rs 949. Blinkit has promised free delivery. As of 1:05 p.m., the gold coins are out of stock.
Dhanteras muhurat hasnât even started and weâre already close to hitting half of the gold and silver coins sales from last year ð¤¯— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) November 10, 2023
Thankfully we took a big bet and have enough to serve the high demand.#dhanteras2023 pic.twitter.com/rsiManAWoc
This isn't the first time that the startup has committed to delivering premium products through its platform. With the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 in September, Blinkit partnered with product reseller Unicorn. At the time, the delivery service was only available to residents of Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. The service has since been discontinued.