Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

Blackstone’s creation of BREIT cast a spotlight on the space for nontraded real estate investment trusts. Unlike many real estate investment trusts, BREIT’s shares don’t trade on exchanges. It has thresholds on how much money investors can take out to avoid forced selling. This means if too many people head for the exits, its fund board can opt to restrict withdrawals or raise its limits. BREIT said requests have exceeded the 2% of the net asset value monthly limit and 5% of the quarterly threshold.