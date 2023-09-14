Blackstone Taps New Credit Boss In Bid For $1 Trillion Goal

Over time, the firm has shorn some of the sharp-elbowed investment styles it inherited from its 2008 purchase of GSO Capital Partners and morphed into a broader source of credit. The shift to chairman by Scott — who had been part of GSO before Blackstone bought the debt-investing firm — is symbolic of how Blackstone is leaving its earlier GSO roots further behind. He has played a major role expanding the types of financing bets at Blackstone.