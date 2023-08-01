Blackstone Alum Doubles Down On Drone Startups After 600% IdeaForge Return

BotLab was established in 2016 at the technology business incubator unit at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, according to its website. Three years later, the country’s Army Design Bureau asked the startup to demonstrate its drone swarm technology with 10 drones. In 2022, BotLab put on a light show with 1,000 drones that formed images and transitioned from Mahatma Gandhi’s image to showcasing the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.