BlackRock Stake In Suzlon Energy Crosses 5%
Investment firm BlackRock Inc.'s equity holding has surpassed the 5% level in renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy Ltd. with the acquisition of about 24.73 lakh shares.
"The aggregate holdings of BlackRock Inc. (on behalf of discretionary management clients) in Suzlon Energy Limited has moved above 5%,' a regulatory filing has said.
The filing showed that BlackRock has acquired 24,73,442 shares (0.02% of total share capital) in Suzlon Energy, in addition to 68,02,13,598 shares (4.99% of the total share capital) already held in the company.
After the acquisition of 24,73,442 shares on Nov. 30, BlackRock's aggregate holding has increased to 5.01% in Suzlon Energy.
Now, BlackRock holds 68,26,87,040 shares (5.01% of the total shareholding) in the Suzlon Energy.