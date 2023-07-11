BlackRock Sees Model-Portfolio Investing Growing to $10 Trillion by 2028

BlackRock commands significant stature on Wall Street thanks to its $9 trillion in assets under control. It also ranks as the largest ETF issuer with trillions spread across more than 1,000 funds. In fact, the company sees the ETF business booming further in the coming years, thanks in part to model portfolios, which the firm’s Larry Fink cited as a reason the global ETF industry could balloon to $15 trillion in the years ahead.