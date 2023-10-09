BlackRock’s ETF Is Outsized Loser In Emerging-Market Selloff

Fund managers and analysts say EEM’s outflows have been deepening since 2018 because of its focus on large, benchmark-listed stocks at a time when some of the best investment opportunities came from smaller, newer companies in an expanding emerging-market universe. With long-term investors switching to funds that also offer small-cap opportunities — such as BlackRock’s own iShares Core MSCI EM ETF — EEM has been reduced to a domain of traders and hot money.