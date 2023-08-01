BlackRock, MSCI Probed by US Lawmakers Over China Investment
BlackRock said in an e-mailed statement that it is one of 16 asset managers offering US index funds investing in Chinese companies.
(Bloomberg) -- A US congressional committee is investigating BlackRock Inc. and MSCI Inc. for allegedly helping to facilitate American investment into Chinese companies that the government has blacklisted for human rights abuses and aiding the military.
The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party demanded information by mid-August from BlackRock about the inclusion of Chinese companies in its mutual and other funds, according to a letter the panel sent on July 31 to BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink.
The panel identified companies that present national security risks, use or support forced labor or are affiliated with China’s military and security apparatus. The committee estimated that five BlackRock funds, for example, have more than $429 million invested in Chinese companies “against the interests of” the US.
“It is unconscionable for any US company to profit from investments that fuel the military advancement of America’s foremost foreign adversary and facilitate human rights abuses,” Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, wrote in the letter.
“With all investments in China and markets around the world, BlackRock complies with all applicable US government laws,” the company said in a statement.
MSCI said in a statement that the company is reviewing the committee’s requests, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
US officials are weighing new proposals to screen and possibly prohibit investment in China’s semiconductor, quantum-computing and artificial intelligence sectors, people familiar with the plans have said recently. China’s government said last month that it would respond to any new limitations on investment.
