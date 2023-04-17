BlackRock’s Assets Seen Topping $15 Trillion In Five Years’ Time

The gains are likely to continue, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys, raising BlackRock’s price target to $861 from $829, the second-highest among analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Cyprys, a BlackRock bull who has always had an overweight rating on the stock, identifies four “growth zones” for the firm, including fixed income, cash management, private markets and Aladdin, its investment-management technology platform. These are set to drive annual organic asset growth of 5% over the next three years.