Bizotic Commercial IPO: All You Need To Know
The company plans to raise Rs 42.2 crore by a fresh offering of 24.1 lakh shares at a fixed issue price.
Readymade garment manufacturer Bizotic Commercial Ltd.’s will launch its initial public offering on June 12.
Issue Details
Issue opens: June 12.
Issue closes: June 15.
Issue size: Rs 42.2 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Fixed price: Rs 175 per share.
Lot size: 800 shares.
Listing: BSE Ltd.
Business
The Ahmedabad-based entity is engaged in wholesale trading of clothing, and designs and manufactures readymade garments under the brand name of ‘Urban United’.
The company’s products include men's formal, party, casual, ethnic, sports, comfort and winter wear. It distributes its products across retail outlets and e-commerce channels.
Use Of Proceeds
The funds raised will be employed for the following purposes by the company:
Setting up the company’s retail network by establishing company-owned and operated stores.
Repayment of outstanding loan.
Long-term working capital requirement.
General corporate purposes.