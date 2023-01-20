Chaitanya Sarawate Named As Wipro GE HealthCare MD
Wipro GE HealthCare on Thursday said it has appointed Chaitanya Sarawate as Managing Director of the company.
He has also been designated as the President & CEO of GE HealthCare South Asia.
Sarawate succeeds Shravan Subramanyam, who is leaving to pursue an opportunity outside the company, the company said in a statement.
In his new role, Sarawate will be responsible for strengthening the company's market leadership position in South Asia by driving localisation strategy and delivering clinical excellence, it added.
Prior to this, he was the Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer for AKA (ASEAN, Korea, Australia & New Zealand).
"With his extensive commercial expertise and strategic regional and global experience, we are confident he can accelerate growth in the region," Wipro GE HealthCare Wipro Enterprises Chairman Azim Premji said.