Ashwani Kumar New MD & CEO Of UCO Bank
Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new managing director and chief executive officer of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June 1.
Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday.
Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the managing director and chief executive officer of UCO Bank.
He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.
