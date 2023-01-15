Market Cap Of Seven Out Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore
The valuation of TCS rallied Rs 59,349.81 crore to Rs 12,34,637.11 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,07,224.82 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 360.81 points, or 0.60%.
While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Life Insurance Corporation of India were the gainers, Reliance Industries Limited, State Bank of India, and Bharti Airtel faced erosion in their market valuation.
The market capitalisation of Infosys jumped from Rs 22,997.1 crore to Rs 6,32,684.9 crore.
Infosys had on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 13.4% rise in profit for the December quarter and raised its annual sales forecast on a strong deal pipeline even as it warned of constraints in certain verticals amid a slowing global economy.
Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever's valuation climbed from Rs 10,514.4 crore to Rs 6,16,004.09 crore, and that of HDFC gained Rs 4,904.8 crore to Rs 4,78,922.89 crore.
LIC added Rs 3,668.5 crore, taking its MCap to Rs 4,50,782.5 crore. The MCap of HDFC Bank surged by Rs 3,624.8 crore to Rs 8,92,754.8 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed by Rs 2,165.1 crore to Rs 6,09,305.8 crore.
However, the valuation of Reliance Industries dropped from Rs 47,290.7 crore to Rs 16,69,280.5 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market valuation declined by Rs 17,373.8 crore to Rs 4,25,982.5 crore, and that of State Bank of India dipped by Rs 490.8 crore to Rs 5,35,521.3 crore.
In the ranking of the top-10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valuable domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, the State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC, and Bharti Airtel.