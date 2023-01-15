Market Cap Of Seven Out Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,07,224.82 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 360.81 points, or 0.60%.

While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Life Insurance Corporation of India were the gainers, Reliance Industries Limited, State Bank of India, and Bharti Airtel faced erosion in their market valuation.