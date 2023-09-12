SIDBI Expects Its Loan Book To Hit Rs 5 Lakh Crore This Fiscal

"We closed FY23 with a loan book of Rs 4 lakh crore, and the demand for refinance and direct funding is so strong that I am confident of clocking 25% growth in asset creation this fiscal, which will take our total loan book to Rs 5 lakh crore or more by March 2024," SIDBI chairman S Raman told reporters here on Tuesday on the sidelines of a SIDBI -organised global SME financing summit as part of the just-concluded the G20 Summit.