Tata Coffee's Q4 Net Profit Rises 19.66% To Rs 48.80 Crore
Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 19.66% growth in consolidated net profit during the quarter ending March 31, 2023, at Rs 48.80 crore as compared with the same period of the previous fiscal.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 40.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY22, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.17% to Rs 723.01 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 656.26 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
For the full year (2022-23), the company posted 77.91% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 262.84 crore, as compared with Rs 147.73 crore in FY22.
The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 20.59% at Rs 2,850.16 crore during FY23, as compared with Rs 2,363.50 crore in FY22.
Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at Rs 207.90, up 0.48% on the BSE.