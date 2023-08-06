RIL Seeks Shareholders' Nod To Appoint Mukesh Ambani As Head For Another 5 Years

'He shall, however, be entitled to reimbursement of expenses incurred for travelling, boarding and lodging including for spouse and attendant(s) during business trips and provision of car(s) for use on company's business and communication expenses at residence shall be reimbursed at actuals and not considered as perquisites,' the special resolution said. 'The company shall arrange to provide security to Ambani and his family members and the expenses borne by the company for the same shall not be considered as perquisites.'

Reliance said Ambani will attain the age of 70 years on April 19, 2027. 'The company has grown multifold under his leadership and it would be in the interest of the company that he continues to lead the company even after he attains the age of 70 years. Accordingly, approval of the members (shareholders) is sought for passing the resolution proposed (to give him another 5-year term) as a Special Resolution.' Ambani, it said, satisfies all the conditions set out in company law and has not disqualified from being appointed as director.