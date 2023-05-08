Birla Estates Acquires 28.6-Acre Land In Bengaluru For Housing Project

Shalin Raina, Managing Director - Residential Services at Cushman & Wakefield, said, "The area of Sarjapur is emerging as the next big IT centre of Bengaluru. It's phenomenal connectivity to various prominent corridors makes it a promising residential destination for the large population of IT professionals, who comprise a big part of the new generation of homebuyers."

Birla Estates, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, develops premium residential housing in key markets. The company is developing land parcels both through outright purchases and asset-light joint ventures, apart from developing its own land parcels.