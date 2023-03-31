Realtors' Body Credai Urges RBI Not To Hike Repo Rates

In the last one year, the body said, the repo rate has increased from 4 to 6.5% and another hike would lead to even higher borrowing costs for developers.

Credai National President Harsh Vardhan Patodia said, "In the last 1 year, the cost of construction has risen rapidly due to the gradual increase in repo rates by the RBI, which has adversely impacted many developers as they struggle to cope financially. Another repo rate hike would not only make certain projects financially unfeasible, but it would also deter homebuyers as home loan rates will be at an all-time high."